Nxt (NXT) Hits Market Capitalization of $13.10 Million

Nxt (CURRENCY:NXT) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. In the last seven days, Nxt has traded 14.8% lower against the US dollar. Nxt has a market cap of $13.10 million and $2.09 million worth of Nxt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nxt coin can currently be bought for $0.0131 or 0.00000154 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, SouthXchange, Bittrex and C-CEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00023783 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00015480 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00013294 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 36.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001209 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00019002 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00007106 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00007899 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005938 BTC.

About Nxt

Nxt (NXT) is a PoS/LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2013. Nxt’s total supply is 998,999,942 coins. The official website for Nxt is nxt.org. Nxt’s official Twitter account is @NxtCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nxt is nxtforum.org. The Reddit community for Nxt is /r/nxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Nxt

Nxt can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Stocks.Exchange, C-CEX, OKEx, Livecoin, Upbit, Poloniex, Indodax, LiteBit.eu, CoinEgg, SouthXchange and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nxt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nxt should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nxt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

