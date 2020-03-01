Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Short Interest Down 13.5% in February

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 38,500 shares, a drop of 13.5% from the January 30th total of 44,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of OVLY traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,236. Oak Valley Bancorp has a 1-year low of $15.60 and a 1-year high of $19.95. The stock has a market cap of $139.17 million, a P/E ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.75.

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.60 million for the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 25.79%.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. This is a positive change from Oak Valley Bancorp’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.12.

In other Oak Valley Bancorp news, Director H Randolph Holder, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.98 per share, with a total value of $35,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 168,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,036,768.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 4,237 shares of company stock valued at $76,519. Insiders own 17.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OVLY. State Street Corp increased its stake in Oak Valley Bancorp by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,366 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Oak Valley Bancorp by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC bought a new position in Oak Valley Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $608,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 89.9% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 5,046 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

Oak Valley Bancorp Company Profile

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in Oakdale, California, and surrounding areas. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

