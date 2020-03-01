OAX (OAX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.51 Million

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. One OAX token can now be purchased for about $0.0467 or 0.00000541 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, Binance, HitBTC and Liqui. OAX has a total market cap of $3.51 million and $228,498.00 worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, OAX has traded 19.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011598 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $230.89 or 0.02676879 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.31 or 0.00223822 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00045418 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000659 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00131550 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About OAX

OAX was first traded on June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,130,082 tokens. OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation. OAX’s official website is oax.org. The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

OAX Token Trading

OAX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Gate.io, LATOKEN, Liqui, HitBTC and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

