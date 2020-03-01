OAX (OAX) Market Cap Achieves $3.58 Million

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 1st. Over the last week, OAX has traded down 20.3% against the dollar. OAX has a market capitalization of $3.58 million and approximately $283,824.00 worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OAX token can now be bought for $0.0477 or 0.00000548 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Gate.io, Binance and Liqui.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002705 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011528 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $225.18 or 0.02589168 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $19.63 or 0.00225688 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00047590 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000667 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00134262 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

OAX Token Profile

OAX was first traded on June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,130,082 tokens. The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation. OAX’s official website is oax.org.

OAX Token Trading

OAX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, OKEx, Gate.io, Liqui, LATOKEN and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

