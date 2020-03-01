Obyte (GBYTE) Trading 11% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Obyte (CURRENCY:GBYTE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. Over the last seven days, Obyte has traded down 11% against the dollar. One Obyte coin can currently be bought for about $24.27 or 0.00284652 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including UPbit, Bittrex and Cryptopia. Obyte has a market capitalization of $17.95 million and $2,907.00 worth of Obyte was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Obyte Coin Profile

Obyte (CRYPTO:GBYTE) is a coin. It was first traded on December 25th, 2016. Obyte’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 739,529 coins. The official message board for Obyte is medium.com/byteball. Obyte’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Obyte is /r/byteball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Obyte is obyte.org.

Obyte Coin Trading

Obyte can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex and UPbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Obyte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Obyte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Obyte using one of the exchanges listed above.

