Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) Hits Market Cap of $18.10 Million

Ocean Protocol (CURRENCY:OCEAN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. One Ocean Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0520 or 0.00000607 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy and Bittrex. During the last week, Ocean Protocol has traded down 24.8% against the dollar. Ocean Protocol has a market cap of $18.10 million and approximately $16.93 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011761 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $227.44 or 0.02667634 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.93 or 0.00222083 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00045304 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000656 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00132222 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Ocean Protocol’s launch date was May 18th, 2018. Ocean Protocol’s total supply is 613,099,141 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,126,266 tokens. The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is /r/oceanprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ocean Protocol is oceanprotocol.com. Ocean Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ocean Protocol’s official message board is blog.oceanprotocol.com.

Ocean Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ocean Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ocean Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ocean Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

