Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,669,481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,685 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 3.71% of Oceaneering International worth $54,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Oceaneering International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Oceaneering International by 1,775.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the third quarter valued at $109,000. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the third quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 4,978 shares during the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oceaneering International alerts:

Oceaneering International stock opened at $10.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.71. Oceaneering International has a 52 week low of $9.74 and a 52 week high of $21.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $560.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.37 million. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 17.01% and a negative return on equity of 6.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oceaneering International will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Oceaneering International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Oceaneering International in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on shares of Oceaneering International in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $12.30 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Oceaneering International in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $12.30 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oceaneering International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.63.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.