ODEM Price Down 12.9% Over Last Week (ODE)

ODEM (CURRENCY:ODE) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 1st. In the last seven days, ODEM has traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ODEM token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0450 or 0.00000529 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex and BitForex. ODEM has a market cap of $9.86 million and approximately $387,291.00 worth of ODEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ODEM alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011775 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $226.01 or 0.02656570 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00220914 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00045313 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000654 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00131499 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About ODEM

ODEM’s launch date was February 3rd, 2018. ODEM’s total supply is 268,946,131 tokens and its circulating supply is 219,110,098 tokens. ODEM’s official Twitter account is @ODEM_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here. ODEM’s official message board is medium.com/odem. ODEM’s official website is odem.io. The Reddit community for ODEM is /r/ODEM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ODEM Token Trading

ODEM can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODEM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODEM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ODEM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ODEM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ODEM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.