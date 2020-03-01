ODUWA Price Tops $0.11 on Major Exchanges (OWC)

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 1st. One ODUWA coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00001289 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and P2PB2B. ODUWA has a market capitalization of $257,987.00 and approximately $51,042.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ODUWA has traded down 24.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00039207 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00071347 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000846 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8,502.16 or 0.99937514 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000985 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00067303 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 48.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000064 BTC.

ODUWA Profile

ODUWA (CRYPTO:OWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,739,803 coins and its circulating supply is 2,349,850 coins. ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io. ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin. The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin.

ODUWA Coin Trading

ODUWA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODUWA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ODUWA using one of the exchanges listed above.

