OKB (OKB) Price Reaches $5.52 on Exchanges

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. One OKB token can currently be bought for $5.52 or 0.00064128 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinall and OKEx. Over the last week, OKB has traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. OKB has a market capitalization of $331.35 million and approximately $236.56 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About OKB

OKB is a token. Its genesis date was January 30th, 2018. OKB's total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 tokens. OKB's official website is www.okex.com.

The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex.

OKB Token Trading

OKB can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx and Coinall. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OKB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

