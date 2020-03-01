OKB Price Hits $5.77 (OKB)

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 1st. During the last week, OKB has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One OKB token can currently be purchased for $5.77 or 0.00066102 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinall and OKEx. OKB has a market cap of $346.02 million and $209.24 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00055857 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.30 or 0.00496358 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $556.92 or 0.06383405 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00030351 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005735 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003743 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011575 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001374 BTC.

OKB Profile

OKB is a token. Its genesis date was January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 tokens. OKB’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OKB is www.okex.com. The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex.

Buying and Selling OKB

OKB can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OKB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

