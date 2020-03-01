OKCash Price Down 10.4% Over Last 7 Days (OK)

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 1st. OKCash has a total market capitalization of $2.84 million and $10,004.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, OKCash has traded down 10.4% against the US dollar. One OKCash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0378 or 0.00000435 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptopia, Upbit and Bleutrade.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get OKCash alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00040365 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00070772 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000845 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8,739.15 or 1.00155860 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000972 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00071985 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001321 BTC.

OKCash Profile

OKCash (OK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 75,025,464 coins. The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for OKCash is okcashtalk.org. OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OKCash is okcash.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “OK Specs Released: Nov 24th 2014PoW Ended at block: 33,186Total coins at the end of Pow/Pos Hybrid Period: 36,297,000 OKCashMax Cap: 105,000,000 OKCashFull POS started: Dec 9th 2014Proof of StakeStake Rewards: 69% 1st Year (block 531,257)| 20% 2nd (block 1,022,514) | 10% 3rd (block 1,523,771)| 6% 4th Year on wardsPoS Min Stake Time: 8 hrTransactions: 10 confirmationsStakes: 64 confirmationsBlock Time: 72 seconds average block time.Rpcport: 6969Port: 6970Test ports: ( RPCport 7979 ) ( Port 7980 ) “

Buying and Selling OKCash

OKCash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, Cryptopia, Upbit, LiteBit.eu, Trade Satoshi and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OKCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OKCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OKCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.