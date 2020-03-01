OKCash Price Down 19.6% This Week (OK)

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. In the last seven days, OKCash has traded down 19.6% against the U.S. dollar. One OKCash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0354 or 0.00000410 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu, Trade Satoshi and Bleutrade. OKCash has a total market cap of $2.65 million and approximately $9,270.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00039746 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00071449 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000834 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,629.18 or 1.00045273 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000977 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00068688 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001311 BTC.

OKCash Coin Profile

OKCash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 75,026,420 coins. OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OKCash is okcash.co. The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for OKCash is okcashtalk.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “OK Specs Released: Nov 24th 2014PoW Ended at block: 33,186Total coins at the end of Pow/Pos Hybrid Period: 36,297,000 OKCashMax Cap: 105,000,000 OKCashFull POS started: Dec 9th 2014Proof of StakeStake Rewards: 69% 1st Year (block 531,257)| 20% 2nd (block 1,022,514) | 10% 3rd (block 1,523,771)| 6% 4th Year on wardsPoS Min Stake Time: 8 hrTransactions: 10 confirmationsStakes: 64 confirmationsBlock Time: 72 seconds average block time.Rpcport: 6969Port: 6970Test ports: ( RPCport 7979 ) ( Port 7980 ) “

Buying and Selling OKCash

OKCash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bleutrade, LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia, Bittrex and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OKCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

