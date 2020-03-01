Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Short Interest Down 7.3% in February

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 9,080,000 shares, a decline of 7.3% from the January 30th total of 9,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 979,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.3 days. Currently, 5.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

ONB has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ONB. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,506 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Old National Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Old National Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Old National Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Old National Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ONB traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.76. The company had a trading volume of 3,078,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,060. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Old National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $15.49 and a 1 year high of $18.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.95.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 25.62%. The company had revenue of $196.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. This is a positive change from Old National Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 35.86%.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

