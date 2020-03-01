Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Friday, March 27th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd.

Old Point Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPOF opened at $26.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.13. Old Point Financial has a fifty-two week low of $20.58 and a fifty-two week high of $30.05. The firm has a market cap of $141.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 0.43.

Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. Old Point Financial had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $11.73 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Old Point Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th.

Old Point Financial Company Profile

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual, retail, and commercial customers. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

