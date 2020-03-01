Olstein Capital Management L.P. Boosts Holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 45.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.16% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store worth $5,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CBRL. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 3rd quarter worth $780,000. Beacon Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 2,865 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter worth $303,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,881,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 4,874 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, CL King began coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBRL traded down $5.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $143.33. 830,145 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,304. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.82 and a twelve month high of $180.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $159.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.59.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.12. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 37.31%. The firm had revenue of $846.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $838.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

Recommended Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.