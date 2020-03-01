Olstein Capital Management L.P. Grows Position in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 53.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,001 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $6,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Corteva during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,728,215,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Corteva by 153.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 22,504,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,132,000 after buying an additional 13,616,097 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Corteva during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,931,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Corteva by 1,854.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,668,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,706,000 after buying an additional 1,582,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Corteva by 812.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,574,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,100,000 after buying an additional 1,402,446 shares in the last quarter. 77.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CTVA traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.20. 9,732,676 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,342,486. The company has a market cap of $20.45 billion and a PE ratio of 19.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.02. Corteva has a 12 month low of $24.10 and a 12 month high of $32.78.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. Research analysts predict that Corteva will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

CTVA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Bernstein Bank upgraded shares of Corteva to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Corteva from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corteva from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Corteva presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.56.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

