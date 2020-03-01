Olstein Capital Management L.P. Has $5.61 Million Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. lessened its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $5,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter valued at $8,547,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Caterpillar during the third quarter valued at about $76,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 55,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,963 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 179,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,706,000 after purchasing an additional 31,060 shares during the period. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 213,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,986,000 after purchasing an additional 4,721 shares during the period. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $81,181.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Caterpillar from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $123.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.47.

CAT traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $124.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,300,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,595,077. The stock has a market cap of $67.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.75 and a twelve month high of $150.55.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $13.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.85% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 17th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

