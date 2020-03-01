Omni (OMNI) Market Capitalization Reaches $828,165.00

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded down 23.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 1st. Omni has a total market capitalization of $828,165.00 and approximately $108.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Omni has traded 15.5% lower against the dollar. One Omni coin can now be purchased for $1.47 or 0.00017175 BTC on major exchanges including Poloniex, C-CEX, Cryptohub and Bittrex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.89 or 0.00686479 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00011095 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000899 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00007496 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded up 764.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Omni Coin Profile

OMNI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 618,856 coins and its circulating supply is 562,540 coins. The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni. Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here. Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org.

Omni Coin Trading

Omni can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, Bittrex, Poloniex and Cryptohub. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omni should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Omni using one of the exchanges listed above.

