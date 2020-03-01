Omni Trading 19.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (OMNI)

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded 20% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 1st. Over the last seven days, Omni has traded 19.8% lower against the dollar. Omni has a total market cap of $806,467.00 and approximately $208.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Omni coin can now be purchased for $1.43 or 0.00016648 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptohub, Poloniex and C-CEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.25 or 0.00675391 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00011067 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000894 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00007546 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Omni Profile

Omni (OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 618,856 coins and its circulating supply is 562,540 coins. The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni. The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here. Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org.

Omni Coin Trading

Omni can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Cryptohub, Bittrex and C-CEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Omni using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

