Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Shares Sold by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC decreased its position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,400 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.35% of Omnicell worth $12,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,413,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,764,000 after buying an additional 344,744 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,206,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,622,000 after buying an additional 28,250 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 1.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 842,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,855,000 after buying an additional 10,817 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 23.3% in the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 617,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,599,000 after buying an additional 116,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 26.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 385,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,844,000 after buying an additional 81,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 1,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total value of $109,280.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,014,508.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joanne B. Bauer sold 2,919 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total transaction of $258,097.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,665,390.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,375 shares of company stock worth $3,577,568. 2.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Dougherty & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up from $91.00) on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

NASDAQ:OMCL traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.47. The stock had a trading volume of 361,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,600. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.12. Omnicell, Inc. has a one year low of $67.30 and a one year high of $94.85.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $248.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.69 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 6.84%. Omnicell’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc provides medication and supply dispensing automation, central pharmacy automation, analytics software, and medication adherence solutions for the healthcare industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. The Automation and Analytics segment offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

