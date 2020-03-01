Ondori Price Tops $0.0001 (RSTR)

Ondori (CURRENCY:RSTR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 1st. One Ondori coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including DragonEX, CoinExchange and Bleutrade. Ondori has a total market cap of $3.26 million and $50.00 worth of Ondori was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ondori has traded down 12.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.27 or 0.00710778 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00016962 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001175 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Uptrennd (1UP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000069 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Ondori Coin Profile

Ondori (RSTR) is a coin. Ondori’s total supply is 43,903,795,597 coins and its circulating supply is 37,766,847,790 coins. The Reddit community for Ondori is /r/ondoricoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ondori is rstr.io. Ondori’s official Twitter account is @ondoricoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ondori Coin Trading

Ondori can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, CoinExchange and Bleutrade. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ondori directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ondori should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ondori using one of the exchanges listed above.

