OneLedger (OLT) Market Cap Hits $2.71 Million

OneLedger (CURRENCY:OLT) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 1st. OneLedger has a market capitalization of $2.71 million and approximately $484,430.00 worth of OneLedger was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OneLedger token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, LATOKEN, IDEX and BitForex. In the last seven days, OneLedger has traded down 10.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get OneLedger alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00055525 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.45 or 0.00482761 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $546.07 or 0.06359894 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00064582 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00030231 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005760 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003733 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011641 BTC.

OneLedger Token Profile

OneLedger (OLT) is a token. Its genesis date was June 13th, 2018. OneLedger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 386,111,803 tokens. The Reddit community for OneLedger is /r/OneLedger and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for OneLedger is medium.com/@OneLedger. The official website for OneLedger is oneledger.io. OneLedger’s official Twitter account is @OneLedgerTech.

Buying and Selling OneLedger

OneLedger can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx, IDEX, Bilaxy, BitForex, Hotbit, Kucoin, LATOKEN and UEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneLedger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OneLedger should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OneLedger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OneLedger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OneLedger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.