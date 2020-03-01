ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by Global Financial Private Capital Inc

Global Financial Private Capital Inc trimmed its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,449 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Capital Inc’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $3,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in ONEOK by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 229,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,051,000 after acquiring an additional 48,432 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 581.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 4,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares during the last quarter. Employers Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the third quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 26.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 47,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,469,000 after purchasing an additional 9,925 shares in the last quarter. 73.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OKE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $71.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their target price on ONEOK from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered ONEOK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.84.

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $66.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.49 and a 200 day moving average of $72.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.11. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.13 and a fifty-two week high of $78.48.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77. ONEOK had a return on equity of 20.27% and a net margin of 12.58%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.82%.

In related news, Director Mark W. Helderman acquired 6,094 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $73.36 per share, for a total transaction of $447,055.84. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

