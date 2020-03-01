OneRoot Network 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.65 Million (RNT)

OneRoot Network (CURRENCY:RNT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 1st. One OneRoot Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0088 or 0.00000102 BTC on exchanges including Bithumb and OKEx. Over the last week, OneRoot Network has traded down 19% against the dollar. OneRoot Network has a total market capitalization of $2.50 million and $1.65 million worth of OneRoot Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00056016 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.36 or 0.00482161 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $547.25 or 0.06380304 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00065177 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00030267 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005769 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003733 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011649 BTC.

OneRoot Network Token Profile

OneRoot Network (CRYPTO:RNT) is a token. It launched on December 8th, 2017. OneRoot Network’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 284,073,817 tokens. OneRoot Network’s official website is www.oneroot.io/en. OneRoot Network’s official Twitter account is @OneRootNetwork.

Buying and Selling OneRoot Network

OneRoot Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx and Bithumb. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneRoot Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OneRoot Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OneRoot Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

