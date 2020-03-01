Onix (ONX) Trading Down 11.9% This Week

Onix (CURRENCY:ONX) traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. One Onix coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Onix has a market capitalization of $9,124.00 and $1.00 worth of Onix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Onix has traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polis (POLIS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00007493 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000018 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000032 BTC.

KZ Cash (KZC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

About Onix

ONX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 26th, 2017. Onix’s total supply is 112,119,457 coins and its circulating supply is 107,072,781 coins. Onix’s official website is www.onixcoin.com. The Reddit community for Onix is /r/ONIXCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Onix’s official Twitter account is @onix_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Onix

Onix can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Onix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Onix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Onix using one of the exchanges listed above.

