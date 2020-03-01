Ontology Price Tops $0.67 on Major Exchanges (ONT)

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 1st. Ontology has a market capitalization of $430.00 million and approximately $108.71 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ontology coin can currently be bought for $0.67 or 0.00007945 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Bibox, Indodax and Binance. Over the last seven days, Ontology has traded 23.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00009690 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000033 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001389 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000074 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Ontology Profile

ONT uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 637,351,170 coins. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork. The official website for Ontology is ont.io.

Buying and Selling Ontology

Ontology can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, BCEX, Huobi, Gate.io, Indodax, Hotbit, Binance, OKEx, Bitbns, Bibox, Upbit, HitBTC, Koinex and BitMart. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

