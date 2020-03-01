Opacity (OPQ) Price Tops $0.0113 on Top Exchanges

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPQ) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 1st. During the last week, Opacity has traded down 16.2% against the U.S. dollar. Opacity has a total market cap of $1.46 million and $1,061.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Opacity token can now be purchased for $0.0113 or 0.00000131 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and Kucoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002727 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011672 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $223.44 or 0.02605022 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.44 or 0.00226687 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00047558 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000668 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00134275 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Opacity Profile

Opacity’s launch date was November 5th, 2018. Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 129,310,474 tokens. Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage. The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Opacity’s official website is opacity.io. Opacity’s official message board is medium.com/opacity-storage.

Buying and Selling Opacity

Opacity can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opacity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Opacity using one of the exchanges listed above.

