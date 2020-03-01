Open Platform Market Capitalization Hits $707,521.00 (OPEN)

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 1st. In the last week, Open Platform has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar. Open Platform has a market capitalization of $707,521.00 and approximately $53.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Open Platform token can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin and Gate.io.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011583 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $231.22 or 0.02678920 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00224373 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00045113 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000658 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00131360 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Open Platform Token Profile

Open Platform was first traded on May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,057,741,422 tokens. The official website for Open Platform is www.openfuture.io. Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. Open Platform’s official message board is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform.

Open Platform Token Trading

Open Platform can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Platform should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Open Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

