Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) Short Interest Up 10.3% in February

Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,920,000 shares, an increase of 10.3% from the January 30th total of 4,460,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 419,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.7 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Open Text by 131.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 653 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Open Text in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Open Text by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 678 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Open Text in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Open Text by 212.5% in the 4th quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. 66.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OTEX traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 669,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,129. Open Text has a one year low of $37.01 and a one year high of $47.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.64 and a beta of 0.56.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.39. Open Text had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $771.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Open Text will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.04%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities lifted their price target on Open Text from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Open Text from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Open Text from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Open Text from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Open Text currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.63.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

