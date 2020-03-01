Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $217.95 Million

Brokerages expect Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) to post sales of $217.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Opko Health’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $207.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $228.40 million. Opko Health posted sales of $222.50 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Opko Health will report full year sales of $878.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $826.50 million to $917.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $909.94 million, with estimates ranging from $855.42 million to $955.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Opko Health.

OPK has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Opko Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Opko Health in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2.50 target price for the company. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Opko Health in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Opko Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Opko Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.83.

NASDAQ OPK opened at $1.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.70. Opko Health has a 52-week low of $1.33 and a 52-week high of $2.80.

In other Opko Health news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 50,000 shares of Opko Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.63 per share, for a total transaction of $81,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,002,390.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders bought 1,361,501 shares of company stock valued at $2,046,369 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 42.25% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Opko Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 360 Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Opko Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Opko Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Opko Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Opko Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 25.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Opko Health

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

