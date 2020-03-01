Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $217.95 Million

Posted by on Mar 1st, 2020 // No Comments

Brokerages expect Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) to post sales of $217.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Opko Health’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $207.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $228.40 million. Opko Health posted sales of $222.50 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Opko Health will report full year sales of $878.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $826.50 million to $917.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $909.94 million, with estimates ranging from $855.42 million to $955.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Opko Health.

OPK has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Opko Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Opko Health in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2.50 target price for the company. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Opko Health in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Opko Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Opko Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.83.

NASDAQ OPK opened at $1.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.70. Opko Health has a 52-week low of $1.33 and a 52-week high of $2.80.

In other Opko Health news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 50,000 shares of Opko Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.63 per share, for a total transaction of $81,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,002,390.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders bought 1,361,501 shares of company stock valued at $2,046,369 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 42.25% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Opko Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 360 Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Opko Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Opko Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Opko Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Opko Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 25.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Opko Health

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

See Also: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Opko Health (OPK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK)

Receive News & Ratings for Opko Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opko Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply