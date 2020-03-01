ORBCOMM Inc (NASDAQ:ORBC) Short Interest Down 14.4% in February

ORBCOMM Inc (NASDAQ:ORBC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,620,000 shares, a drop of 14.4% from the January 30th total of 3,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 605,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of ORBC traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $3.31. 1,956,194 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 776,341. The company has a market capitalization of $269.30 million, a PE ratio of -14.39 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.34. ORBCOMM has a one year low of $3.18 and a one year high of $8.44.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $69.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.87 million. ORBCOMM had a negative net margin of 6.78% and a negative return on equity of 7.42%. On average, equities analysts expect that ORBCOMM will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ORBC. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of ORBCOMM in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of ORBCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of ORBCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. ORBCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of ORBCOMM by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 35,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of ORBCOMM by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ORBCOMM by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 31,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 4,335 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ORBCOMM by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 478,732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after buying an additional 5,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of ORBCOMM by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 145,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. 78.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ORBCOMM

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and Web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

