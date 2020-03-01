Orchid (OXT) Trading Down 5.5% This Week

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded up 11.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 1st. One Orchid token can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00003005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Orchid has a market cap of $16.95 million and approximately $5.18 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Orchid has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Orchid alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00054283 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.42 or 0.00496618 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $542.85 or 0.06355864 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00064490 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00029937 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005746 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003664 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011709 BTC.

About Orchid

Orchid is a token. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,807,277 tokens. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com.

Orchid Token Trading

Orchid can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orchid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orchid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.