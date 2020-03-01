Origin Protocol Price Hits $0.33 on Top Exchanges (OGN)

Origin Protocol (CURRENCY:OGN) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 1st. One Origin Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00003837 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Origin Protocol has traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Origin Protocol has a market cap of $9.39 million and approximately $30.38 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00053807 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.57 or 0.00481588 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $546.59 or 0.06332691 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00064127 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00029933 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005729 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003652 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011606 BTC.

About Origin Protocol

Origin Protocol (CRYPTO:OGN) is a token. It was first traded on October 1st, 2018. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,341,482 tokens. Origin Protocol’s official website is www.originprotocol.com. Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Origin Protocol is medium.com/originprotocol/introducing-origin-6e7e3a1cd1c9.

Buying and Selling Origin Protocol

Origin Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Origin Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

