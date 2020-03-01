Origin Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $9.16 Million (OGN)

Origin Protocol (CURRENCY:OGN) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 1st. One Origin Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00003770 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Origin Protocol has traded 14.4% higher against the US dollar. Origin Protocol has a market capitalization of $9.16 million and $41.07 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00055814 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.48 or 0.00483003 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $550.38 or 0.06409145 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00065128 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00030291 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005766 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003709 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011639 BTC.

About Origin Protocol

Origin Protocol (CRYPTO:OGN) is a token. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2018. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,334,182 tokens. Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Origin Protocol’s official website is www.originprotocol.com. Origin Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/originprotocol/introducing-origin-6e7e3a1cd1c9.

Origin Protocol Token Trading

Origin Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Origin Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

