Origo (OGO) Trading Down 33.6% Over Last Week

Origo (CURRENCY:OGO) traded down 10.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 1st. In the last seven days, Origo has traded 33.6% lower against the US dollar. Origo has a market capitalization of $5.10 million and approximately $1.71 million worth of Origo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Origo token can now be purchased for $0.0121 or 0.00000142 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Hotbit and Bittrex.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00054283 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.42 or 0.00496618 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $542.85 or 0.06355864 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00064490 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00029937 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005746 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003664 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011709 BTC.

OGO is a token. Its genesis date was June 18th, 2018. Origo’s total supply is 850,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 419,931,836 tokens. The official message board for Origo is medium.com/@origonetwork. The Reddit community for Origo is /r/origonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Origo’s official website is origo.network. Origo’s official Twitter account is @

Origo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Hotbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Origo using one of the exchanges listed above.

