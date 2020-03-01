Orion Engineered Carbons SA (NYSE:OEC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Orion Engineered Carbons SA (NYSE:OEC) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.50.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 343,228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,624,000 after purchasing an additional 47,933 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,081,844 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $98,080,000 after purchasing an additional 645,987 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 646,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,479,000 after purchasing an additional 52,177 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the 4th quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,536,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OEC traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.21. 481,258 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,933. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.97. The stock has a market cap of $856.39 million, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.36. Orion Engineered Carbons has a 12-month low of $12.10 and a 12-month high of $28.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $322.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.94 million. Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 64.30% and a net margin of 5.89%. The company’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Orion Engineered Carbons will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

About Orion Engineered Carbons

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; and various conductive carbon black grades for use in polymer and printing applications, as well as in silicon, non-woven textile, building material, battery electrodes metallurgical, agrochemical, and carbon brush applications.

