Orion Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ORN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Orion Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ORN) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.65.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ORN shares. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.10 price objective on shares of Orion Group in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Orion Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 267,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Group during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,819,644 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,688,000 after acquiring an additional 432,321 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Group during the 4th quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 50,963 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 4,211 shares in the last quarter. 73.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ORN stock opened at $3.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.79. The company has a market cap of $113.18 million, a PE ratio of -21.83 and a beta of 1.08. Orion Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $5.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Orion Group had a positive return on equity of 0.03% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. The company had revenue of $199.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.58 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Orion Group will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Orion Group Company Profile

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company's marine construction services include construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

