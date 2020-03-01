OST (OST) Trading Down 11.7% This Week

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded down 8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. During the last week, OST has traded down 11.7% against the US dollar. One OST token can now be bought for about $0.0116 or 0.00000136 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, Gate.io, OKEx and Coinsuper. OST has a total market capitalization of $8.49 million and $156,693.00 worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011796 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $224.00 or 0.02638915 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.82 or 0.00221716 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00045644 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000654 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00131641 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

OST Token Profile

OST’s launch date was October 13th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 734,236,973 tokens. OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken. OST’s official website is ost.com. The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OST’s official message board is medium.com/OSTdotcom.

Buying and Selling OST

OST can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, IDCM, Binance, OKEx, Coinsuper, Upbit and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

