Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) Short Interest Up 11.1% in February

Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 264,100 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the January 30th total of 237,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 103,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OTTR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Otter Tail during the third quarter valued at about $212,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otter Tail during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Otter Tail by 4.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after buying an additional 2,642 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Otter Tail by 13.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 3,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Otter Tail by 54.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 97,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,250,000 after buying an additional 34,459 shares during the last quarter. 45.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Otter Tail alerts:

Shares of OTTR traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.61. 212,456 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,483. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.66 and its 200 day moving average is $52.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.34. Otter Tail has a 1-year low of $47.56 and a 1-year high of $57.74.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51. The business had revenue of $215.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.40 million. Otter Tail had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 11.49%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Otter Tail will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is a positive change from Otter Tail’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.20%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Sidoti boosted their target price on shares of Otter Tail from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Otter Tail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Otter Tail from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Williams Capital raised shares of Otter Tail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

Otter Tail Company Profile

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric, manufacturing, and plastics businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Otter Tail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otter Tail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.