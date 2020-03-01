Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp raised its position in Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,028,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,532 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 1.41% of Outfront Media worth $54,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OUT. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Outfront Media in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Outfront Media in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Outfront Media by 35.4% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Finally, Opus Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Outfront Media during the third quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OUT opened at $26.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.44. Outfront Media Inc has a 12 month low of $21.91 and a 12 month high of $31.20.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $488.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.78 million. Outfront Media had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Outfront Media Inc will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. This is an increase from Outfront Media’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Outfront Media’s payout ratio is presently 61.80%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Outfront Media in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Outfront Media from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Imperial Capital increased their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Outfront Media from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.71.

In other Outfront Media news, CEO Jeremy J. Male sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total value of $1,805,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 332,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,011,033.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Outfront Media

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

