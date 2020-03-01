OWNDATA (OWN) Trading Down 23.1% This Week

OWNDATA (CURRENCY:OWN) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. One OWNDATA token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and Hotbit. OWNDATA has a total market capitalization of $579,424.00 and $25,315.00 worth of OWNDATA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, OWNDATA has traded 23.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00006472 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00038996 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.64 or 0.00418816 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 22.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00001100 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011696 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00012473 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 54.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004059 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

OWNDATA Token Profile

OWN is a token. OWNDATA’s total supply is 110,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for OWNDATA is medium.com/@owndata. The official website for OWNDATA is owndata.network. OWNDATA’s official Twitter account is @owndata_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling OWNDATA

OWNDATA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OWNDATA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OWNDATA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OWNDATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

