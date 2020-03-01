Oxford Square Capital Corp (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Short Interest Update

Oxford Square Capital Corp (NASDAQ:OXSQ) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 391,300 shares, a drop of 14.8% from the January 30th total of 459,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 321,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

OXSQ stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.22. 1,763,688 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,205. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.82. The company has a market capitalization of $266.02 million, a PE ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 0.41. Oxford Square Capital has a twelve month low of $5.02 and a twelve month high of $6.96.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Oxford Square Capital had a positive return on equity of 13.67% and a negative net margin of 47.54%. The company had revenue of $20.44 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oxford Square Capital will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a $0.067 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. Oxford Square Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.77%.

In other news, COO Saul B. Rosenthal acquired 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.28 per share, for a total transaction of $54,912.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,225,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,468,464.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OXSQ. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Oxford Square Capital during the first quarter worth $222,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Oxford Square Capital by 3.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 173,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 5,690 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Oxford Square Capital in the third quarter valued at $84,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Oxford Square Capital in the third quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Oxford Square Capital by 210.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 29,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Oxford Square Capital Company Profile

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

