PAC Global Price Down 26% Over Last 7 Days (PAC)

PAC Global (CURRENCY:PAC) traded 21.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. Over the last week, PAC Global has traded 26% lower against the U.S. dollar. PAC Global has a market cap of $1.51 million and approximately $10,990.00 worth of PAC Global was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAC Global coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge, Graviex, BiteBTC and Crex24.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polis (POLIS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00007541 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000032 BTC.

KZ Cash (KZC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000019 BTC.

PAC Global Coin Profile

PAC Global (PAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 12th, 2013. PAC Global’s total supply is 7,655,785,933 coins and its circulating supply is 7,604,803,858 coins. PAC Global’s official Twitter account is @PACcoinOfficial. The Reddit community for PAC Global is /r/PACcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PAC Global is paccoin.net.

PAC Global Coin Trading

PAC Global can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Crex24, Graviex, P2PB2B, YoBit, BiteBTC, TOPBTC, Sistemkoin and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Global directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAC Global should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAC Global using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

