Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires 19,173 Shares of GrafTech International Ltd (NYSE:EAF)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GrafTech International Ltd (NYSE:EAF) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,945 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,173 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in GrafTech International were worth $1,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of GrafTech International by 276.7% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 4,499,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304,825 shares during the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GrafTech International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,781,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of GrafTech International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,798,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 2,360,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,219,000 after acquiring an additional 825,077 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,844,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,205,000 after acquiring an additional 571,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

Get GrafTech International alerts:

In other GrafTech International news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 30,223,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total transaction of $396,835,158.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EAF. Royal Bank of Canada cut GrafTech International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut GrafTech International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine cut GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. GrafTech International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

NYSE:EAF traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.16. 4,004,082 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,923,743. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.69 and its 200-day moving average is $12.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.71. GrafTech International Ltd has a 1-year low of $7.35 and a 1-year high of $14.84.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $414.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.45 million. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 103.08% and a net margin of 41.58%. GrafTech International’s quarterly revenue was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GrafTech International Ltd will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.18%.

GrafTech International Profile

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which requires for the production of electric arc furnace steel, ferrous, and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GrafTech International Ltd (NYSE:EAF).

Receive News & Ratings for GrafTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrafTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.