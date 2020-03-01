Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires 67,994 Shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 47.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 210,636 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,994 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned 0.05% of Qurate Retail Inc Series A worth $1,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 22,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 10,394 shares during the period. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 91,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 34,200 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 78,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 25,386 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A during the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Qurate Retail Inc Series A alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on QRTEA. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

NASDAQ QRTEA traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.82. 7,696,667 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,371,245. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.55. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.09. Qurate Retail Inc Series A has a 1-year low of $5.65 and a 1-year high of $18.98.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Qurate Retail Inc Series A had a positive return on equity of 15.62% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. Equities research analysts expect that Qurate Retail Inc Series A will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 58,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total value of $490,813.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,621.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Qurate Retail Inc Series A

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live video programs, Websites, and mobile applications to 404 million households worldwide each day.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRTEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Inc Series A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail Inc Series A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.