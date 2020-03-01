Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,878 CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,878 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in CoStar Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $265,000. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CoStar Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,042,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 51,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,379,000 after buying an additional 2,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 14,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,578,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $749.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup increased their target price on CoStar Group from $750.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on CoStar Group from $597.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $718.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $667.59. The company had a trading volume of 424,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,001. The stock has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.37, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.36. CoStar Group Inc has a 12 month low of $450.41 and a 12 month high of $746.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $676.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $613.91.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $374.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.28 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 22.50%. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.81 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CoStar Group Inc will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

Further Reading: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.