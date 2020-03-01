Pacer Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,654 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,307 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $1,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in National Instruments by 12.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,961,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $586,260,000 after buying an additional 1,596,337 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in National Instruments by 4,640.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 201,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,458,000 after buying an additional 197,191 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in National Instruments in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,222,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in National Instruments by 1,715.5% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 178,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,571,000 after buying an additional 168,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kopion Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in National Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jeffrey L. Kodosky sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $270,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 329,410 shares in the company, valued at $14,849,802.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO John Charles Roiko sold 789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $36,325.56. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,984.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,789 shares of company stock valued at $390,936 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of National Instruments stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.28. 1,213,884 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 736,424. National Instruments Corp has a 1 year low of $38.01 and a 1 year high of $48.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.55 and a 200-day moving average of $42.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17 and a beta of 0.87.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. National Instruments had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $367.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that National Instruments Corp will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 79.39%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NATI shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub upgraded National Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. National Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes LabVIEW, a graphical application software package to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

