Pacer Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,395 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $1,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TTEK. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 62.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 37,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 3.6% in the third quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. 84.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Cfra downgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

Shares of TTEK stock traded down $6.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.87. The company had a trading volume of 900,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,333. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.25 and a 52-week high of $99.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $614.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.07 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 18.34%. Tetra Tech’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 18.93%.

In related news, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 23,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.40, for a total transaction of $2,138,413.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hugh M. Grant sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $760,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,071,445. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 123,888 shares of company stock worth $11,488,532. 1.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

