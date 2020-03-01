Pacer Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,597 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in Hologic by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hologic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Hologic by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,013 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Hologic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hologic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 19,624 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.86, for a total value of $1,037,324.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 4,379 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total transaction of $230,948.46. Insiders have sold a total of 40,351 shares of company stock worth $2,113,955 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HOLX. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Leerink Swann reissued a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Hologic from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Hologic from to in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.93.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.12. 3,229,723 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,682,441. The firm has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.22, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.85. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.61 and a twelve month high of $55.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. The business had revenue of $850.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.40 million. Hologic had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Research analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

